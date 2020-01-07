Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Srs. of St. Francis Convent
Oldenburg, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
Srs. of St. Francis Convent
Oldenburg, IN
Sr. Helen Eckrich O.s.f.

Sr. Helen Eckrich O.s.f. Obituary
Sr. Helen Eckrich O.S.F.

Oldenburg - Age 90 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana. Survived by nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Margaret (Nee: Farren) and Matthew Eckrich and brothers Matthew and Thomas Eckrich. She taught at schools Ohio and Indiana including Scecina High, Oldenburg Academy and Marian University in Indianapolis. She also worked twelve years at the Marion County Health Department as manager of Chronic Diseases. Visitation is Friday, January 10th, from 1 - 3- p.m. at the convent. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, Oldenburg, Indiana, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org). For online condolences and complete obituary go to www.weigelfh.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
