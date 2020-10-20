Sr. Marthe de Ste. Elisabeth
Indianapolis - Sr. Marthe de Ste. Elisabeth (Catherine Pugliese), a Little Sister of the Poor from St. Augustine's Home, Indianapolis returned home to God on Saturday, October 17, 2020, surrounded by the community of Little Sisters of Indianapolis
Sr. Marthe was born October 7, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan. Sr. Marthe was one of ten children born to Anthony & Benedetta (Abate) Pugliese. Sr. Marthe made her first profession as a Little Sister of the Poor on December 9, 1948 and her perpetual vows in LaTour St. Joseph, St. Pern, France on October 15, 1953. Serving the elderly in many cities in the United States, she was assigned to St. Augustine's in Indianapolis on July 20, 1995.
Sr. Marthe was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Benedetta, her siblings -Frank, Dominic, Tony, Narda, Rita, Rosemary, Joseph and Josie.
Sr. Marthe is survived by her community of Little Sisters of the Poor, her sister, Josephine Girenti and many loving nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Friends are encouraged to leave online condolences for Sr. Marthe at usherfuneralhome.com