1/
Sr. Mary Gilbert Schipp Osb
1934 - 2020
Sr. Mary Gilbert Schipp, OSB

Beech Grove - Sr. Mary Gilbert Schipp, OSB (formerly Vera Katharine), 86, died peacefully, on July 3, 2020. Sr. Mary Gilbert was born on February 14, 1934 in Ferdinand, Indiana to the late Gilbert and Laura Schipp. She entered Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana in 1952. She was a founding member of Our Lady of Grace Monastery in Beech Grove.

Sr. Mary Gilbert taught at various schools in the Diocese of Evansville, Indiana and Archdiocese of Indianapolis. She was the bookkeeper and Administrator of St. Paul Hermitage and served her Religious Community as its treasurer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Schipp. She is survived by her sisters, Clarissa Schipp of Ferdinand, Indiana, Norma Jean Schipp of Jasper, Indiana, brother, David Schipp of Jasper, Indiana, her Religious Community and several nieces and nephews.

Due to restrictions connected to the coronavirus, no public wake or funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Retired Sisters' Fund, c/o Sisters of St. Benedict, 1402 Southern Avenue, Beech Grove, Indiana 46107 or online at www.benedictine.com. Little & Sons Funeral Home, Beech Grove, are entrusted with the arrangements.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
