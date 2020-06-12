Sr. Mary Lucien, OSB (formerly Doris Mae), 94, died peacefully of natural causes, on June 10, 2020 at St. Paul Hermitage where she was a resident. Sr. Mary Lucien was born on May 12, 1926 in Evansville, Indiana to the late John and Annette Dippel. She entered Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana in 1943 and was a founding member of Our Lady of Grace Monastery in Beech Grove.
Sr. Mary Lucien taught at various schools in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and in Florissant, Missouri. In later years, she became a nurse and worked at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana and at St. Paul Hermitage and Our Lady of Grace Monastery Healthcare.
Due to restrictions connected to the coronavirus, no public wake or funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Retired Sisters' Fund, c/o Sisters of St. Benedict, 1402 Southern Avenue, Beech Grove, Indiana 46107 or online at www.benedictine.com. Little & Sons Funeral Home, Beech Grove, are entrusted with the arrangements.
Sr. Mary Lucien taught at various schools in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and in Florissant, Missouri. In later years, she became a nurse and worked at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana and at St. Paul Hermitage and Our Lady of Grace Monastery Healthcare.
Due to restrictions connected to the coronavirus, no public wake or funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Retired Sisters' Fund, c/o Sisters of St. Benedict, 1402 Southern Avenue, Beech Grove, Indiana 46107 or online at www.benedictine.com. Little & Sons Funeral Home, Beech Grove, are entrusted with the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.