Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
the Srs. of St. Francis Chapel
Oldenburg, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Sr. O.s.f.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Sandra Schweitzer O.s.f.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sr. Sandra Schweitzer O.s.f. Obituary
Sr. Sandra Schweitzer O.S.F.

Oldenburg - Formerly Sr. Mary de Paul, age 76 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, IN, died May 8, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, she is survived by her sister Mary Schweitzer and brother Michael Schweitzer. She is preceded in death by her parents Doris (Nee: Bruening) and Vincent Schweitzer. She was chairmen of the art department at Marian University in Indianapolis as well as director of liturgical art for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. Visitation is Tuesday, May 14th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Srs. of St. Francis Chapel in Oldenburg. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org). For online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.