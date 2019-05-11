|
Sr. Sandra Schweitzer O.S.F.
Oldenburg - Formerly Sr. Mary de Paul, age 76 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, IN, died May 8, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, she is survived by her sister Mary Schweitzer and brother Michael Schweitzer. She is preceded in death by her parents Doris (Nee: Bruening) and Vincent Schweitzer. She was chairmen of the art department at Marian University in Indianapolis as well as director of liturgical art for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. Visitation is Tuesday, May 14th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Srs. of St. Francis Chapel in Oldenburg. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org). For online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 11, 2019