Sr. Sharon Marie O.S.F. Blank
- - Sr. Sharon Marie Blank, age 72 of the Srs. of St. Francis Convent in Oldenburg, IN, died Friday, July 5, 2019. Born August 1, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky she is survived by sisters Sr. Sharon Blank O.S.F. and Sharlene Bruns. She is preceded in death by her parents Viola (Nee: Hillebrand) and Harold Blank. Sr. Sharon Marie taught at schools in Kentucky, Indiana and Missouri. Visitation is Thursday, July 11th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent chapel. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. with burial in the convent cemetery. For online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 9, 2019