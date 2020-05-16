Sr. Theresine Will Osb
1928 - 2020
Sr. Theresine Will, OSB

Beech Grove - Sr. Theresine Will, OSB (formerly Mary Rose), 91, died peacefully of natural causes, on May 15, 2020 at St. Paul Hermitage where she was a resident. Sr. Theresine was born on September 10, 1928 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Henry and Pauline Will. Sr. Theresine entered Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana in 1948. She was a founding member of Our Lady of Grace Monastery in Beech Grove.

Sr. Theresine taught at various schools in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and in Florissant, Missouri for nearly 40 years.

Due to restrictions connected to the coronavirus, no public wake or funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Retired Sister's Fund, c/o Sisters of St. Benedict, 1402 Southern Avenue, Beech Grove, Indiana 46107 or online at www.benedictine.com. Little & Sons Funeral Home, Beech Grove, are entrusted with the arrangements. To view entire obituary visit www.benedictine.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
