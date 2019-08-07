Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
at the convent chapel
Oldenburg, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
at the convent chapel
Oldenburg, OH
Srs. Mary Ann O.s.f. Miles

Srs. Mary Ann O.s.f. Miles Obituary
Srs. Mary Ann O.S.F. Miles

Oldenburg - Age 92 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, IN. Preceded in death by her parents Mary (Nee: Young) and Hobart Miles and sister Jeanne Wess. Sr. Mary Ann taught music at schools in Ohio and Indiana including Holy Trinity and Little Flower in Indianapolis. Visitation is Thursday, August 8th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent chapel in Oldenburg. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. For online condolences and complete notice go to www.weigelfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 7, 2019
