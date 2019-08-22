|
SSG Andrew St. John
Greenwood - SSG Andrew M. St. John, 29, of Greenwood passed August 15, 2019 at Fort Hood in Texas in a military training accident. Visitation is Friday, August 23, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Hoosier Harvest Church in Martinsville. The service will be private. Neal & Summers Funeral and Cremation Center in Martinsville is handling the arrangements. Please visit www.nealandsummers.com to view the complete obituary or to leave an online condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 22, 2019