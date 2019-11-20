|
SSG Michael A. Schaper, Ret. U.S. Army
Indianapolis - Michael A. Schaper, 71, passed away on November 18, 2019.
He was born on August 12, 1948 in Wolf Lake, IN. Mike served 3 tours of duty in Vietnam resulting in 3 Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star, leading to a total of 33 years in the U.S. Armed Forces. He retired from Schuster Company as a truck driver in 2011.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Marjorie Schaper; children, Brian and Michelle; stepdaughter, Emily; and 3 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park with funeral services immediately following. All veterans are invited and welcome to attend. To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019