Services
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Funeral service
Following Services
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Ssg Michael A. Schaper Ret. U.s. Army


1948 - 2019
Ssg Michael A. Schaper Ret. U.s. Army Obituary
SSG Michael A. Schaper, Ret. U.S. Army

Indianapolis - Michael A. Schaper, 71, passed away on November 18, 2019.

He was born on August 12, 1948 in Wolf Lake, IN. Mike served 3 tours of duty in Vietnam resulting in 3 Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star, leading to a total of 33 years in the U.S. Armed Forces. He retired from Schuster Company as a truck driver in 2011.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Marjorie Schaper; children, Brian and Michelle; stepdaughter, Emily; and 3 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park with funeral services immediately following. All veterans are invited and welcome to attend. To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
