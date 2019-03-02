|
|
SSgt. Michael L. Anderson
Fishers - SSgt.
Michael L. Anderson, 37, passed away February 27, 2019. He was born March 5, 1981, in Blue Island, IL, the son of Murrell "Gene" and Donna Rae (Lane) Anderson. He married Jen Jones on October 7, 2017.
Mike honorably and faithfully served in the United States Marine Corps from 2002 until 2012, the majority of time being stationed at the Pentagon. In 2016, he joined the team at Roche Diagnostics as a Senior Instructional Designer, and was also a group leader for the Roche Veterans Group.
Mike enjoyed playing golf; tasting and collecting rare and select bourbons; traveling the world with his wife Jen; but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his baby son and wonderful family. He was also passionate about Veteran Affairs and keeping in close contact with fellow Marines. He was a long-time season ticket holder for the Indianapolis Colts and an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jen Anderson; his pride and joy and greatest accomplishment their son, Parker; parents, Gene and Donna Anderson; sister, Michelle (Randy) Yablonowski; paternal grandmother, Mary L. Anderson; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Peggy Jones; two brothers-in-law, Jonathan (Ashley) Jones and Jake (Lynn Essenburg) Jones; nephew, Jaxson; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in passing by his maternal grandparents, Ray E. and Margaret J. Lane; and paternal grandfather, Milton E. Anderson.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road. A brief service and military honors will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for Parker's education fund. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 2, 2019