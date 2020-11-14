Staley Ann Harrison



Staley Ann (Leird) Harrison died on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Spring Mill Meadows, Indianapolis, after a long illness. Staley was born in Lansing, Michigan to Edward and Mary Leird and was the older sister to Janis Leird. Staley was preceded in death by her parents.



After graduating from Freeport High School in Freeport, Illinois, Staley attended Butler University where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She received a Master's Degree in Education and taught math in Indianapolis-area schools before working at American States Insurance Company.



Staley was married to Lowery Harrison, and together they raised their talented sons, Ted and Joe, in their cherished Indianapolis home. Staley was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary parish. Besides keeping up with her active family, Staley enjoyed her pets, practicing art, writing and growing a garden.



Services for Staley were private.









