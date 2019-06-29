|
|
Stanley Braun
- - Born in Brooklyn, NY Feb 26, 1929 died at age 90 on June 27, 2019. Funeral service was held June 28 in Raleigh, NC He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Connie and son Mark. He is survived by daughter Lory Braun Wasserman (Allen Wasserman)of Weston, Ct and son Stephen Braun (Jackie Braun) of Raleigh NC. He was a beloved grandfather to five grandchildren: Danielle, Matthew, Max, Rachel, and Jack. Stan had multiple degrees in Mechanical Engineering. Dentistry, and Orthdontics. He began a private orthodontic practice in 1974 in Indianapolis while he continued to publish in dozens of professional journals and teach orthodontics at University of Louisville, Vanderbilt University, Indiana University, and University of Illinois. After his retirement he became a visiting professor in Israel, Czech Republic, Vienna, Brazil and Canada. His Engineering background influenced the achievements he made in orthodontic treatment. Stan and Connie were very active in the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. He was an avid reader and an amateur artist who painted and made stained glass. Donations can be to the Braunstein fund at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation or Transistions LifeCare, Raleigh NC.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 29, 2019