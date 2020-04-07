|
Stanley J. Proctor
Indianapolis - Stanley J. Proctor, 69, was born August 24, 1950 transitioned March 29, 2020. Stanley was proud Vietnam War Veteran. The viewing will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 from 10a - 12p at Universal Church of Truth 1927 E. 32nd St (32nd & Orchard). There will be a private service immediately following viewing. For virtual viewing of the service, will be available http://bit.ly/proctor_memorial.
Please have flowers delivered to Universal Church between 8:30a - 10a on Friday. All acknowledgements should be emailed to tony.ca[email protected]
