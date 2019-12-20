Services
Singleton Community Mortuary
1202 S. Lynhurst Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46241
317-885-7585
Stanley M. Benge

Stanley M. Benge Obituary
Stanley M. Benge

Stanley M. Benge, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 12, 2019. Stanley was born February 3, 1930 in Indianapolis, the son of the late Stanley Russell and Sina (Pursifull) Benge.

Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Evelyn "Jean" Benge; his children, Becky (George) Minix, Stan (Shirley) Benge, Brad (Laura) Benge and Curt (Jennifer) Benge as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, supporter and friend.

For the complete obituary, please visit singletonmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
