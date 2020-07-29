1/1
Stanley P. Strader
Stanley P. Strader

Stanley P. Strader, 81 passed away July 22, 2020. Stanley was one who loved his community and was heavily involved in uplifting it. He served as the former City County Councilman for 12 years, and after serving many years with the Federal Housing Urban Development he retired. Stanley is survived by his Wife, Diana Strader, 3 brothers Michael (Joan), Kenneth (Donnetta), and Gregory Strader. Public visitation will be Sat Aug 1, 2020 from 10-12pm with services to follow at Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel, 4726 Century Plaza Rd, burial New Crown Cemetery. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel
