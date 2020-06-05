Stanley W. DeKemper IIIndianapolis - Stanley W. DeKemper II, 72 was born on February 24th, 1948 to Stanley Weyman DeKemper and Edna (Schick) DeKemper in Evansville Indiana. He was christened and later baptized at Trinity Evangelical and Reformed Church in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. He graduated from Purdue University in 1970 with a Degree in Psychology. Stan began his career working for Community Action Center in Evansville Indiana and during his tenure at the Indiana State Department of Health, Division of Mental Health he led the way in establishing programs to address substance abuse and addiction. Later working as the Director of Fairbanks Hospital Research and Training Institute he built the state's first nationally recognized Cultural Diversity training programs. He continued leading the way in partnership with Steve McCaffrey at Mental Health America as the Vice President of Education Training and Credentialing and Executive Director of ICAADA. His commitment to the organization and its mission was demonstrated through his work ethic and he remained engaged until a week before passing. Stanley was known for speaking truth to power, challenging people to look at things differently and feeling most comfortable with the people in communities working to help those suffering from addiction.He peacefully transitioned home on Wednesday morning at 2:00 am. After a two-year battle with Cancer. Stanley met his wife Stephanie (Byers) DeKemper in 1994 and from their very first date they were inseparable. He is survived by his wife, three sons Raphael DeKemper, Stephan DeKemper and Stanley W. DeKemper III (Tre) and three stepsons whom he raised and loved as his own, B. Scott and Tiffany (Montgomery) Barnes, Dana and Rachael (Blanchard) Barnes, Daniel and Savannah (Brett) Barnes. He is also survived by his brother Kurt and Penny DeKemper all residing in Indiana in addition to a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended relatives. The family would like to recognize a few of Stan's most cherished friendships, Addison Simpson, Michael Bryson, Johnny Underwood, Mike Wilkey, Charlie Williams and Mike Ferry.Funeral arrangements and services are with Crown Hill Funeral Home. Service on Monday, June 8, 2020, with public viewing 10-12, private family service at 12:00 and public interment at 1:30. Due to COVID19, only 25 people allowed at a time in for viewing. Out of respect for the family please wear a mask. Services will be streamed on Facebook Live starting at 12:00.The family would like to share Stan's retirement letter. In his own words:It has been a long journey full of vicissitudes, wonderful people and challenges but without any regrets, I am announcing my retirement. Over the coming months, I will focus on my health and spend time with my family.After graduating from Purdue in 1970 with a BS in Psychology, I took a position with Community Action of Evansville IN. The role of Youth Program Director shaped my outlook on life and my future commitment to the work I dedicated my entire career to carrying out. In this role, I learned firsthand about addiction and substance use disorders. I saw both the injustice and the impact of substances in the lives of kids. It was also the first of many experiences being fully immersed into Black culture and my awakening, firsthand, to the impact of racism and discrimination. My experiences in this position established a foundation and commitment to fighting for those suffering from addiction and against racist systems and policies.Throughout my career, I have launched or expanded many programs, but I am most proud of two: a youth enterprise program in Evansville and bringing addiction counselor training and recovery coach programs to Indiana. I have trained close to 100,000 people across the country.I am leaving many capable people with bright futures, full of hope and a bucket of good ideas eager to carry on. To them I say to remember that change takes time. Sometimes your good ideas need to wait until people are ready, do not give up because people are worth it. It took time to get funding for and a focus on mental health and addiction, but we did it. It took time to having cultural competency training accepted but we did it. The foundation is there for others to build upon.I am retiring with good memories and will miss most of all the camaraderie with people doing the work in communities across the state. As the work continues, remember to remain committed to equality and diversity. We are a richer people, society and organization when we are diverse. It makes us better, wiser and keeps us grounded in reality. It is how we bring value to others and have a lasting impact in their lives. My life has been richer and fuller because of it.Lastly, I must acknowledge that all of my accomplishments were possible because of those who taught me, helped me, and gave me an opportunity.Be Well, Keep the Faith and in Kindness carry on,Stan DeKemperIn lieu of flowers the family is requesting donation to Stanley W. DeKemper Mental Health America of Indiana Training Institute.