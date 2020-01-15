Services
Williams and Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 923-2381
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
2525 W. 11th St
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
2525 W. 11th St.
Resources
Stanley Wyatt "B B" Bellamy Sr. Obituary
Stanley Wyatt "B B" Bellamy, Sr.

Indianapolis - Mr. Stanley Wyatt "B B" Bellamy, Sr. 72 of Indianapolis, passed away Sun. Jan. 12, 2020. He was a member of New Light Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from Chrysler Corporation Foundry after 29 years of service. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U. S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by, mother, Charlie B. Bellamy, father, Willie Bellamy and grandson, TraVon Neely.

He lives to cherish his memory, sons; Jason A. Bellamy, (Kyana) Stanley W. Bellamy, Jr. and Robert Tucker, daughters; Kenntria Bellamy Slayton, (William), Nico Yvonne Parker and Dorine Annette Parker, Sister; Patricia Ann Bellamy, 13 Grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral Service will be held Sat. Jan. 18, 2020 12:00 p.m.at New Light Missionary Baptist Church 2525 W. 11th St. with calling from 10:00 a.m. to Service time. Burial in New Crown Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
