Stanton L. And Janice A. (Lewis) Cole
Stanton L. and Janice A. (Lewis) Cole

Morgantown - Stanton L. Cole, 79 & his wife, Janice A. (Lewis) Cole, 80, passed away May 26th. Private Family Services will be held. Celebration of their lives will be held August 8th - First Christian Church, Morgantown. Arrangements: Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
First Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown
179 E. Mulberry Street
Morgantown, IN 46160
(812) 597-4670
