Morgantown - Stanton L. Cole, 79 & his wife, Janice A. (Lewis) Cole, 80, passed away May 26th. Private Family Services will be held. Celebration of their lives will be held August 8th - First Christian Church, Morgantown. Arrangements: Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown.









