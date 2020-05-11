Stavroula Sotos
On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Stavroula Sotos, loving wife, mother, and yiayia was called home at the age of 87. She was born on March 13, 1933 in the village of Marathousa (Megalopolis, Greece) and was one of four siblings born to Efthimios and Eleni (Kalogeropoulou) Svolos. Stavroula emigrated to America (Indianapolis) in her 20's and soon after met the love of her life, Peter Sotos, who also happened to be from a nearby village and whose families knew each other and the same adversities. They were married on Thanksgiving Day, 1961 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and had two sons, Ilias Peter Sotos, and Efthimios (Elaine) Sotos; three grandchildren, Persephone (Luke) Mosier, Peter Kriner-Sotos, and Penelope Kriner-Sotos; and, great-granddaugher, Kayla Mosier.

Stavroula is predeceased by her spouse Peter by 9 years. Of her parents and siblings, she is predeceased by her father, mother, brother George Svolos, and sister Anastasia (late Father Peter) Rellos. In addition to her sons, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, Stavroula is survived by her sister Kalliope (late Nikos) Kakkava, her godson Gus Mavrikis, whom she adored, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral will be held behind closed doors at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests that donations be made to Philoptochos. Checks may be made payable to: Philoptochos

Mail to: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral

ATTN: Philoptochos

3500 W. 106th Street

Carmel, IN 46032

Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
Send Flowers
