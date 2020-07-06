1/1
Stella "Vi" Barlow
Stella "Vi" Barlow

Indianapolis - 101, passed away July 4, 2020. She was born November 8, 1918 in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Cleo Earl and Favetta R. Edwards. Vi was a graduate of Franklin Central High School. She married Richard Barlow, and was an accountant for the American Heart Association for 25 years, retiring in 1983.

Vi was a longtime member of Linwood Christian Church. She was a former member of O.E.S. and the Gatlin Gun Club. Vi loved traveling in her motor home, taking cruises and Indianapolis 500 festivities.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.

Vi is survived by her son, David Barlow (Christl); grandchildren, Ramona Durm, Michaela Baldwin and Lisa Barlow; nine great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Barlow; son, Michael Barlow; brother, Darrell Edwards; and sister, Ruth Edwards. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
