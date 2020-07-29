Stephanie Ann Pottenger
Indianapolis - Stephanie Ann Pottenger (33) passed away peacefully on July 25. She was born July 9, 1987 in Indianapolis to Susan and Terry Pottenger. She was a Certified Pediatric Nurse at Riley Hospital, animal lover, world traveler, athlete, artist, and model. Her testimony is in her joy, strength, courage, and faith in Jesus Christ. Visitation and funeral services will be held privately at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46228. Please share a memory and view the extended obituary at www.flannerbuchanan.com
