Stephanie L. (Jones) GeyerWestfield - Stephanie L. Geyer, 70, of Westfield, IN passed away on November 21, 2020. Stephanie was born in Columbus, OH on October 18, 1950 to parents, Joseph and Janet (Wehe) Jones. She graduated from North High School in Columbus before going to study at Miami University. She graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics.When her children were younger, Stephanie served as a substitute teacher in Westfield and was active in the PTO. In her health, she was an active member of Radiant Christian Life Church, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School. Stephanie enjoyed arts and crafts including sewing, scrapbooking, and crocheting and was a dedicated and beloved member of the Hamilton County Extension Homemakers.Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Janet Jones.She is survived by her husband, Dr. Joseph E. Geyer, whom she married on February 5, 1972 in Columbus, OH; children: Daniel Joseph Geyer, Mark Andrew Geyer (Jennifer), Phillip Scott Geyer (Courtney) and Jennilyn Marie Keinsley (Andrew); grandchildren: Evan, Olivia, Chloe, Miles, Simon and Cruze; sister, Julie Andrews (Scott); brother, Andrew Jones (Barbara); and many other loving extended family members and friends.Visitation and services will be held privately on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Hamilton Memorial Park. Burial will follow in Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery.