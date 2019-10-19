|
|
Stephen Allen "Steve" Welch
Bargersville, IN. - Stephen Allen "Steve" Welch, 73, of Bargersville, IN, retired IPL and former Bargersville Town Council Member and President passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Dr. James Devney and the Reverend Stan Glover will conduct a service on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10AM at Gracepoint Church, 330 Whiteland Road, in Whiteland, IN. Friends may call Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4PM till 8PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN and Tuesday from 9AM till service time at the church. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019