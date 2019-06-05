|
|
Stephen Best
Indianapolis - Stephen Best, 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, June 3, 2019.
Stephen was born on December 2, 1950. He loved playing guitar and would often talk about having played with such greats as Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen; his daughters: Melanie (Chris) Bell and Amy (Adam) Larkin, and his sons: Andrew Best and Stephen (Christy) Wilson. "Grandpoppie" is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Kristopher, Aaron, Kaley, Jacob, Jada, Brady, Summer, Isaac, Elizabeth, Caiden and Carson who he dearly loved.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 from 2-4 p.m. and a Celebration of life to begin at 4 p.m. at Plainfield United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to: Plainfield United Methodist Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 5, 2019