Stephen Biggerstaff Obituary
Stephen Biggerstaff

Indianapolis - Stephen Biggerstaff, 73, died peacefully at home on October 17, 2019.

A visitation will occur at 11 am on Thursday October 24, followed by a funeral service at 1 pm, both at First United Methodist Church, 900 Indianapolis Rd, Mooresville, IN 46158. Celebration of life and internment will occur on Saturday October 27 at St. David's Episcopal Church in Bean Blossom, Indiana at 11am. Memorial Contributions should be made to the Jackson Center for Conductive Education, 802 Samuel Moore Parkway, Mooresville, IN 46158. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield is handling the arrangements. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice to leave and condolence and to view the full obituary
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
