Stephen C. Rink
Plainfield - Plainfield - Stephen C. Rink 72, of Plainfield, Indiana, formerly of Camby, Indiana passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15th, 2020. Steve was born on August 17, 1948 in Indianapolis, Indiana to J. Don and Mary Ellen Rink. Steve is preceded in death by his father, J. Don Rink; mother, Mary Ellen Rink; brother, Joe M. "Skip" Rink (Bev); and granddaughter, Lauren M. Rink. Steve is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shelia K. Rink; his two sons: Sean S. Rink (Kara) and Shea M. Rink; five grandchildren: Brittany M. Rink, Evan S. Rink (Emily), Alyssa K. Rink, Connor B. Rink, and Aidan S. Rink; one great granddaughter, Lexington G. McLaughlin; his sister, Jeanne Bain; two brothers: Dr. Lawrence D. Rink (Ellie) and Dr. Richard C. Rink (Kanda).
Steve Rink proudly served the residents of Decatur Township, as their elected Trustee, for over 30 years before retiring in August 2020 due to his illness. He was a life-long resident of Camby and a graduate of Decatur Central High School. Steve was active for many years with local little league sports, serving in a variety of roles, from league president to coach. He also served the township as a member of the Decatur Township Advisory Board, Decatur Township Civic Council, Decatur Township Lions Club, Decatur Township Optimist Club, Decatur Township Partnership for Prosperity, and as a volunteer firefighter from 1974-1985. Steve also served as the President for the Marion County Trustee's Association for many years, was a member of the Indiana Township Association, and was instrumental in developing the E911 System for Marion County. Steve earned many awards and recognitions throughout his career but was most proud of earning a Decatur Township Fire Department Life Saver Award in 2018 and receiving the Sagamore of the Wabash Award from Governor Holcomb in August 2020.
Steve enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling with Shelia, playing pickleball, and riding his Goldwing Trike.
Family and friends may show their love and support from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 and 10-11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Camby Community Church, 8604 Camby Road, Camby, IN 46113. Pastor Brad Long will officiate the celebration of life service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 20, 2020 in the Church. Steve will be laid to rest in Fairfield Cemetery, Camby. Final arrangements entrusted to Jones Family Mortuary, Mooresville.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Decatur Civil Township Fire Department.
Due to COVID-19 and the unprecedented guidelines, attendees are required to wear masks and be mindful of social distancing.
To leave an online condolence or to share a favorite story about Steve, please visit www.jonesfamilymortuary.com