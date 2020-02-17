|
Stephen "Tim" Callahan
Stephen "Tim" Callahan, 78, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 16th, 2020.Visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 19th, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 20th, at 11am, following a brief visitation beginning at 10am at Lawrence United Methodist Church- 5200 Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020