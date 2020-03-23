|
|
Stephen D. Highsmith
Indianapolis - Stephen "Steve" D. Highsmith, Sr., 77, of Indianapolis and formerly of Terre Haute, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born September 28, 1942, in Flat Rock, Illinois, to Ruth McElroy Highsmith Lloyd and George D. Highsmith. Steve spent his early years in Terre Haute until moving to the Indianapolis area in the early 1970's, where he spent many years working in accounting. He went on to purchase several floral shops in the area. After selling those, he went on to show his entrepreneur spirit, by purchasing and running several other businesses. Survivors: many, many friends; son, Steve, Jr., daughter-in-law, Carol, two granddaughters, Allison and Abby, all of Brownsburg. Also a half-sister, Debra Church of Terre Haute; several aunts, nephews, and cousins, along with long time business partner and friend, Ray Heilman of Indianapolis. Burial will be at Durham Cemetery in Terre Haute on Saturday March 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.debaunfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020