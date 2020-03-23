Services
Debaun Funeral Home
85 E. Springhill Dr.
Terre Haute, IN 47802
(812) 299-5125
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Durham Cemetery
Terre Haute,, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Highsmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen D. Highsmith


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen D. Highsmith Obituary
Stephen D. Highsmith

Indianapolis - Stephen "Steve" D. Highsmith, Sr., 77, of Indianapolis and formerly of Terre Haute, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born September 28, 1942, in Flat Rock, Illinois, to Ruth McElroy Highsmith Lloyd and George D. Highsmith. Steve spent his early years in Terre Haute until moving to the Indianapolis area in the early 1970's, where he spent many years working in accounting. He went on to purchase several floral shops in the area. After selling those, he went on to show his entrepreneur spirit, by purchasing and running several other businesses. Survivors: many, many friends; son, Steve, Jr., daughter-in-law, Carol, two granddaughters, Allison and Abby, all of Brownsburg. Also a half-sister, Debra Church of Terre Haute; several aunts, nephews, and cousins, along with long time business partner and friend, Ray Heilman of Indianapolis. Burial will be at Durham Cemetery in Terre Haute on Saturday March 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.debaunfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -