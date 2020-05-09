Stephen D. Parks
Stephen D. Parks

49, passed away April 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Shirley A. Boyd; mother, Ruth A. Sims-Brooks;, father, Antonio Parks and sister, Tina Parks. There will be a Drive-Through Viewing on Monday, May 11, from 6-8p.m. at Stuart Mortuary. He leaves to cherish his memory a brother, LuCian Ridley; sister, Yvette Bigbee; daughters, Mignon and Ebonie Parks and Tatyana Staten, and a grandson.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Viewing
6:00 - 8:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
May 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
