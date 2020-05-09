Stephen D. Parks



49, passed away April 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Shirley A. Boyd; mother, Ruth A. Sims-Brooks;, father, Antonio Parks and sister, Tina Parks. There will be a Drive-Through Viewing on Monday, May 11, from 6-8p.m. at Stuart Mortuary. He leaves to cherish his memory a brother, LuCian Ridley; sister, Yvette Bigbee; daughters, Mignon and Ebonie Parks and Tatyana Staten, and a grandson.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store