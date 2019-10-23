|
|
Stephen Gurka Jr.
Brownsburg - Mr. Stephen M. Gurka Jr.
81, Brownsburg, went to be with the Lord Oct. 22, 2019. He retired from Black & Decker DeWalt in Speedway after 36 years. He had served in the US Air Force from 1959 to 1962 and was a member of the Brownsburg American Legion. Survivors include his wife Wilma Gurka; daughters Deborah Furnish and Sharon (Carl) Davis; brother Richard Gurka; sisters Joyce Orbash and Cecilia Neace; grandchildren Zachary Engle, Abby Furnish, Sammy Furnish, Cori Davis and Casey Davis. Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm Monday at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 1pm. Burial with military honors will be at West Ridge Park Cemetery. Online questbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019