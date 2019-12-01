Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
7243 E. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Hill Obituary
Stephen Hill

Indianapolis - Stephen Joseph Hill, 75, retired IFD Firefighter, of Indianapolis, passed away November 29, 2019.

Visitation 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary,and 1 hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, December 6, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church,7243 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219.

www.FeeneyHornakShadeland.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -