Stephen Hill
Indianapolis - Stephen Joseph Hill, 75, retired IFD Firefighter, of Indianapolis, passed away November 29, 2019.
Visitation 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary,and 1 hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, December 6, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church,7243 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019