Stephen Hodge
Stephen Hodge, age 74, passed peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Highlandspring Care Center in Ft. Thomas, KY. Stephen was born on January 31, 1946 in Indianapolis, IN as the 10th child of Jack and Augusta Hodge. His education included St. Philip Neri Grade School, Scecina Memorial High School and the University of Louisville. He was an All-City football player in high school and an All-Conference defensive end plus Academic All-American while competing for the University of Louisville.
His education included Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Louisville. He worked as an engineer for American Electric Power (AEP) for over 30 years. Steve was a certified Mathematical Genius, and was constantly working on engineering projects, including two 1966 big block Corvettes and other fast cars.
In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his wife, Leda (Williamson) in 2006, plus siblings Paul, James, Charles, Mary (Frey), Robert, Michael, and Carol (Lewis). He is survived by his sons Joseph of Dublin, OH and Jeff (Susan) of Ft Thomas, KY, grandsons Luke and Isaac, plus brothers William of Bluffton, SC, Thomas of Fairfield, CA and John of Evansville, IN.
Private services were provided by Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue, KY. Condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the SPCA or your local shelter.