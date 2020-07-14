1/1
Stephen J. Hopkins
Stephen J Hopkins

Stephen J Hopkins, 86, succumbed quietly to a brain tumor at Hooverwood Jewish Home on July 7, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN. He was attended at passing by his wife of 68 years, Colleen. Over the course of his life he made the transition from rural agricultural beginnings in Jeromesville, OH to become a respected management consultant and turnaround advisor to financially troubled companies across the U.S. and around the world.

After graduating from Ohio State University, Steve worked at General Electric for 18 years in corporate and international auditing and in operational and strategic management positions. He then spent 30-plus years as a crisis manager to a challenging portfolio of companies spanning diverse industries and countries around the globe: 23 years as a partner and principle of Nightingale and Associates, of New Canaan, CT, one of the first crisis management and turnaround firms in the U.S., and 12 years as partner with his son Douglas at Kestrel Consulting, LLC. He was a long-term member of the Turnaround Management Association.

There will be no immediate services due to current health protocols; his ashes will later be are interred at the family gravesite in Savannah Ohio.

Visit www.frenchfuneralhome.com for the full obituary, to light a candle in his memory, and for donation information in lieu of flowers.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

