Stephen "Steve" Jenkins



Indianapolis - Stephen "Steve" K. Jenkins, 61, Service will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00am at Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 West US Hwy 52, Fountaintown, IN 46130. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at the Mortuary.









