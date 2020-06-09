Stephen "Steve" Jenkins
Indianapolis - Stephen "Steve" K. Jenkins, 61, Service will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00am at Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 West US Hwy 52, Fountaintown, IN 46130. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at the Mortuary.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel
JUN
12
Service
11:00 AM
Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel
