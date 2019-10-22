|
Stephen Lawrence Hester
Indianapolis - 54, of Indianapolis, passed away October 18, 2019.
One of Steve's lifelong dreams was to float in the Dead Sea and he did that with a wonderful group of women during the first of his two trips to Israel. Steve loved soccer and racing and had a passion for motorcycles, adventure, and speed.
His generosity, most often anonymous, knew no end. He would (and has) given anyone who needs (or who admires) the shirt off his back. Everyone who knew Steve valued his sense of humor and it remained strong. As a good friend described, "he made me laugh and cringe more than any person I've known."
He was born to Donald and Merilyn Hester on November 20, 1964 in Indianapolis. Steve was a graduate of Brebeuf High School and Bradley University. He worked in furniture sales and was a member of AEPi.
Steve will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and the countless people whose lives he touched. Steve had a talent of making lifelong friends everywhere he went, from a street corner in Spain, to a deli in Miami, to everyone on Ft. Myers Beach, to a remote village in Costa Rica.
He was loved by many and he cherished his friends. Steve was universally known as a good person, a trait he treasured. He'll be buried next to his parents and is survived by his siblings, David Hester and Felicia Hester (Dan Pfaffenberger); nephews, Toby Cohen, Mitchell Cohen, and Mason Hester; and longtime significant other, Terri Czajka.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25th at 2 PM at A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 N. Michigan Rd. Burial will follow in Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation North Cemetery. Following the burial a gathering will be held at Broadmoor Country Club, 2155 Kessler Blvd W. Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46228 from 4-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Melvin & Bren Simon Cancer Center, c/o Merilyn Hester Fellowship, PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207 or .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019