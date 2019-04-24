|
|
Stephen Lee Able
Indianapolis - On Friday, April 19, 2019, Stephen Lee Able, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 69.
Steve was born on April 11, 1950 in Fort Worth, TX to Ray and Helen (Eichel) Able. He attended Richland High School, The University of Texas, and went on to receive his Ph.D. in Economics from Indiana University. He raised two children, Aubrey and Alex Able.
Steve was an intelligent goofball. He had a passion for learning and making people laugh. He never stopped consuming new information through his love of reading, evidenced by his immensely diverse, never-ending collection of books. Over the years, Steve brought joy and laughter to so many with his witty, dry, and often just plain goofy sense of humor. Nothing made him happier than sharing knowledge and laughs with others.
The game of baseball knew no greater fan than Stephen Able. He knew almost everything there is to know about the game and its history. Steve spent years coaching in youth optimist leagues. He skillfully taught the fundamentals of the game while putting even greater emphasis on instilling the importance of sportsmanship in young players.
Steve did many things throughout his life but he put being a father above all else. He loved his two children completely and selflessly. Steve devoted most of himself to his son and daughter, always putting their happiness above his own.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Aubrey and Alex; daughter-in-law, Allison; son-in-law, Scott; grandchildren, Thea, Nico, Coltien, Izzy, and Hannah; and several dear cousins.
A reception will be held Saturday, April 27th at his daughter's home from 1 - 3 pm. The Celebration of Life will begin at 3 pm and will be followed by an intimate gathering of family and friends.
Potted flowers and plants, in honor of Steve's love of gardening, may be sent to his daughter's home or contributions to Pitch In for Baseball may be made in his name. Memories, pictures, and kind words may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 24, 2019