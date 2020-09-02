1/1
Stephen M. Slate
1953 - 2020
Indianapolis - Stephen Michael Slate, 66, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away August 25, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1953 to the late Selma & Earnest Slate, in Indianapolis.

He was a dedicated father to his sons, Jeremy, Kyle, and Michael. Through his work with Helping Hands Ministries, Steve helped hundreds of people come to know Christ and improve their lives. The first person to offer help and the last to leave, Steve embodied servant leadership. He loved to fish and could often be found stopping at illicit retention ponds across Indianapolis. Steve was an innovative problem solver and loved finding unique solutions to mechanical problems. An ardent conversationalist, he could listen and talk for hours.

Steve is survived by his three sons, Jeremy, Kyle, and Michael; 14 grandchildren, Preston, Isabelle, Cole, Levi, Mitchell, Mallory, Jackson, Joshua, Ava, Andy, Audrey, Hadassah, Luke, & Lincoln; 1 brother, Ernie.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Don, Kenneth; Sisters, Lois & Shirley.

Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Place at 2901 N Post Rd.

Services were held privately with interment at Washington Park East Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
