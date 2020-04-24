|
Stephen P. Champion MD
Columbus - Stephen P. Champion, MD, age 59, died peacefully and surrounded by family at home on April 23, 2020 following a long battle with colorectal cancer.
Dr. Champion was born April 9, 1961 in Delaware, Ohio to E. Lynn and Carolyn Champion. After meeting at DePauw University and Operation Life, he married Melanie D. Owen in 1983.
He graduated Summa Cum Laude from DePauw University in 1983 as a member of Phi Beta Kappa, and from IU School of Medicine in 1987 as a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Society. He completed his Emergency Medicine Residency at Methodist Hospital (Indianapolis) in 1990, where he was Chief Resident.
Dr. Champion joined Emergency Physicians Incorporated of Columbus (EPIC) at Columbus Regional Hospital (CRH) in 1994 as an Emergency Physician and practiced as a partner with the group until 2014. He served as Medical Director of Information Services during this same time. Following his retirement from Emergency Medicine, he became the full time Director of System Medical Informatics for CRH until his death.
Dr. Champion was a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and a past president of the Indiana Chapter. He was an inaugural Fellow of the American Medical Informatics Association and a charter member of the Association of Medical Directors of Information Services.
In 2012, Dr. Champion was appointed by then-governor Daniels as a member of the Indiana Emergency Medical Services Commission, representing Indiana Emergency Medicine Physicians statewide. He was reappointed to the Commission by then-governor Pence in 2016 and continued to serve as a Commissioner until the time of his death.
He enjoyed woodworking, astronomy, and tennis. He was a voracious reader, loved tinkering with computers, and shared his love of music, puzzles, hiking, and the outdoors with his family. Vacations to northern Michigan made for wonderful memories, and he was known for his sense of humor and his bottomless knowledge of TV and movie quotes and factoids.
Dr. Champion is survived by his wife, Melanie; four children, Jacob (Stacey) of Troutdale, OR, Joshua of Madison, WI, Lauren of Columbus, IN, and Miranda of Columbus, OH; one grandson, Aidan Champion; his mother and stepfather, Carolyn and Robert Glazier of Greenfield, IN; his stepmother, Judith Champion, of Indianapolis, IN; his stepsisters, Heather (Mark) Urschel of Indianapolis, IN and Juli (Michael) Carter of Carmel, IN; his stepbrother, Mark (Leann) Glazier of Greenfield, IN; and his "brothers", Mike Kelley and Brad Elrod. He was preceded in death by his father, E. Lynn Champion, and his stepbrother, Craig Glazier.
In keeping with his wishes, only private services for the immediate family will take place. Contributions, if desired, should be directed to the Cancer Center at Columbus Regional Health. Dr. Champion and his family would like to thank everyone in the CRH Cancer Center for eight years of excellent individualized local cancer care, with special thanks to Dr. Stephanie Wagner for her expertise and sincere compassion.
Services were entrusted to Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
