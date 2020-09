Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephen Pierson



Seymour - Stephen Shoemaker Pierson, 73, passed away on September 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Voss & Sons Funeral Service, 316 North Chestnut Street, Seymour, Indiana on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be at Voss from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020, and Monday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am.









