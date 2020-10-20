1/
Stephen "Spike" Pritchard
Stephen "Spike" Pritchard

Indianapolis - Stephen "Spike" Pritchard, 71, died Thur. Oct 15, 2020. Spike was a 1967 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. Spike retired from Daseke Insurance Agency later known as USI in June 2019.

He is survived his wife, Brenda (Stum) Pritchard; sister: Judy Pritchard; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Louise

Services: 1:00 pm, Fri, Oct 23, 2020 at Seals Funeral Home in Fortville. Calling: 11:00 am until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared at www.sealsfuneralhome.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Seals Funeral Home
OCT
23
Service
01:00 PM
Seals Funeral Home
