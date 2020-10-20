Stephen "Spike" Pritchard
Indianapolis - Stephen "Spike" Pritchard, 71, died Thur. Oct 15, 2020. Spike was a 1967 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. Spike retired from Daseke Insurance Agency later known as USI in June 2019.
He is survived his wife, Brenda (Stum) Pritchard; sister: Judy Pritchard; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Louise
Services: 1:00 pm, Fri, Oct 23, 2020 at Seals Funeral Home in Fortville. Calling: 11:00 am until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared at www.sealsfuneralhome.com