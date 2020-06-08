Stephen R. Bennie
Stephen R. Bennie

Stephen R. Bennie, 77, of Franklin, Indiana passed away on June 6, 2020.

Stephen worked at Link Belt for 40 years as their time keeper.

He is survived by his loving wife; Penny Bennie; his daughter, Jami Bennie; many loved ones and friends.

Funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM with visitation from 10:00 AM until time

of service at Jessen Funeral Home ~ Whiteland Chapel. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may made out to either the Alzheimer's Association or Shriner's Children Hospital.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
