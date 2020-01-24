|
|
Stephen R. Clapp
Plainfield - Stephen R. Clapp, age 59, passed away on January 7, 2020 in Plainfield Illinois. Born September 15, 1960 in Indianapolis, Indiana, Steve graduated from Lawrence North High School and attended Indiana University Bloomington. Steve worked in medical sales for many years selling everything from microscopes to laparoscopy equipment and pathology software. He was well known for his impeccable customer service skills and expertise in his area. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, son, and friend to many. He had many hobbies, passions and curiosities. He never met a stranger and often struck up a conversation with whomever was closest to him whether in line at the store or pumping gas. He was friendly to everyone, even the janitor. Besides his family, his first love was fishing, especially in the stocked pond behind his house. His tackle box was chock full of lures because he gave so many away. His favorite spot to fish was the ocean and took several excursions to the Florida Keys looking for sailfish, snook and tarpon. His second love was NASCAR as he visited Michigan Motor Speedway anytime they were racing. His favorite driver was Kyle Busch and was often heard yelling, hands waving to himself, under his sound proof headphones. Steve also enjoyed cooking. He wasn't afraid to try anything including stews, chili and pastas. He turned us on to peanut butter in our chili. If you've never tried it, you should. Just "make sure the chili is hot enough to melt the peanut butter" he would say. Steve was also an avid scuba diver. He always had a story about the wreck he dove on or the underwater cave he explored. He wasn't afraid to try anything underwater either. But perhaps Steve's biggest passion was music. Mostly music that was played on a turntable. Not only could he tell you who was singing a song, but if they were still alive, what their album was called and how old they were. He knew more about rock-n-roll music than anyone.
Survivors include his ex-wife Leslie, daughter Natalie, mother Nancy (Henly deceased), brother Brian (Michele), sister Elaine (Craig) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Steve's lifelong passion for science and curiosity of the human body inspired us to donate his body to science. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alcoholics Anonymous, another one of Steve's passions as a mentor and friend to many.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020