Stephen R. Farrar



Stephen R. Farrar passed away on July 11, 2020 after many years battling with myelofibrosis. He was 75 years old.



Stephen served as a Lutheran Pastor for over 25 years on the east side of Indianapolis at Lord of Life Lutheran, where he impacted countless lives. After retiring from the ministry due to a serious injury, he retrained himself and was an EMT, Paramedic, and Fire Chief for a time. When that time was done he started his own business, The RV Medic, where he met so many RV and camper owners all over the Central and Southern Indiana Area. His professionalism, expertise and generous caring blessed many who had the privilege to know him.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, five adult children, nine grandchildren, three brothers and many extended family members.



He is loved and missed.



The family will hold an outdoor service at Acton Cemetery in Acton, Indiana on Friday July 17, 2020 at 10 am.



Online condolence correspondence can be sent to steveRVMedic@gmail.com.



Further information can be requested at the same.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Stephen's name to the non-profit "Tents for Troops" www.tentsfortroops.org &/or blood and plasma donations be made in his honor at the Indianapolis Blood bank.









