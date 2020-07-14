1/
Stephen R. Farrar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen R. Farrar

Stephen R. Farrar passed away on July 11, 2020 after many years battling with myelofibrosis. He was 75 years old.

Stephen served as a Lutheran Pastor for over 25 years on the east side of Indianapolis at Lord of Life Lutheran, where he impacted countless lives. After retiring from the ministry due to a serious injury, he retrained himself and was an EMT, Paramedic, and Fire Chief for a time. When that time was done he started his own business, The RV Medic, where he met so many RV and camper owners all over the Central and Southern Indiana Area. His professionalism, expertise and generous caring blessed many who had the privilege to know him.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, five adult children, nine grandchildren, three brothers and many extended family members.

He is loved and missed.

The family will hold an outdoor service at Acton Cemetery in Acton, Indiana on Friday July 17, 2020 at 10 am.

Online condolence correspondence can be sent to steveRVMedic@gmail.com.

Further information can be requested at the same.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Stephen's name to the non-profit "Tents for Troops" www.tentsfortroops.org &/or blood and plasma donations be made in his honor at the Indianapolis Blood bank.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Service
10:00 AM
Acton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved