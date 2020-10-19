1/1
Stephen R. Fox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen R. Fox

Anderson - Stephen R. Fox, 78, of Anderson, passed away on October 15, 2020, at the Community Heart and Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on November 19, 1941, in Frankfort, Indiana and resided most of his life in Anderson.

Steve graduated from Anderson High School and attended Franklin College.

He worked for General Motors and retired after 30 years of service. Steve's passion in life was sports photography. He worked for the Indiana Pacers for 18 years as their team photographer, Indianapolis Colts and Indianapolis Speedway for many events, and oil painted with this photography for many famous athletes. He also published two sports photography books and one children's book.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Deanna (Austin) Fox; and sons, Timothy S. Fox and Robert A. Fox. Also, surviving is his sister, Carol (Herman) Hovermale, several nieces and nephews, and his four-legged companion, Maddie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Martin Fox.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Bethel United Methodist Church, 4011 W 200 S, Anderson, IN 46011.

Visitation will be held prior to services from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the church.

Per Steve's wish, his remains will be taken and scattered in the Pacific Ocean in Maui, HI.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison County Humane Society.

www.loosecares.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 649-5255
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved