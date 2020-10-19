Stephen R. FoxAnderson - Stephen R. Fox, 78, of Anderson, passed away on October 15, 2020, at the Community Heart and Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on November 19, 1941, in Frankfort, Indiana and resided most of his life in Anderson.Steve graduated from Anderson High School and attended Franklin College.He worked for General Motors and retired after 30 years of service. Steve's passion in life was sports photography. He worked for the Indiana Pacers for 18 years as their team photographer, Indianapolis Colts and Indianapolis Speedway for many events, and oil painted with this photography for many famous athletes. He also published two sports photography books and one children's book.Steve is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Deanna (Austin) Fox; and sons, Timothy S. Fox and Robert A. Fox. Also, surviving is his sister, Carol (Herman) Hovermale, several nieces and nephews, and his four-legged companion, Maddie.He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Martin Fox.A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Bethel United Methodist Church, 4011 W 200 S, Anderson, IN 46011.Visitation will be held prior to services from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the church.Per Steve's wish, his remains will be taken and scattered in the Pacific Ocean in Maui, HI.Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison County Humane Society.