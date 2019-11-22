|
Stephen Ray Cole
Indianapolis - Stephen Ray Cole, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 77. He was born in Indianapolis, on August 26, 1942 to Charles and Bettie Cole. He attended George Washington High School, and later went on to enlist in the United States Navy.
He was an Iron worker in his younger years, then retired and went on to operate a dialysis transportation company.
He was the best poppy to his grandkids and great-grandkids, and the most considerate and loving husband a woman could ask for. He was thoughtful, giving, and an all-around great guy.
Stephen is preceded in death by: his parents, Charles Ray and Bettie Lee (Simms) Cole; sons, Randy and Mike Cole; sister, Andrea Campbell; brother, Tom Cole; and grandson, Michael Cole.
He was an avid poker player and was a big Indy car and Nascar fan.
He married the love of his life, Susie, on September 4, 1987.
Stephen leaves behind to cherish his memory: his wife, Susie Cole; daughter, Mellissa (Chad) Hundley; sons, Charles (Suzanne) Kleiber, Charles Cole, and Stephen Cole, Jr.; sister, Valerie Cole; brothers-in-law, Bob and John Elmore, and Larry Campbell; 22 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Speedway, on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3 - 8 pm with additional calling on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10- 11 am followed by the funeral service at 11am. Burial to follow at West Ridge Park Cemetery. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019