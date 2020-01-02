Services
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
317-392-2555
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
12442 Southeastern Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
12442 Southeastern Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Henson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Ray Henson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Ray Henson Obituary
Stephen Ray Henson

Indianapolis - Stephen Ray Henson, 52, of Indianapolis passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 12442 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46259, with services at 3 p.m.

Services have been entrusted to Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville.

Online condolences may be shared with Stephen's family at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -