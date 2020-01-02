|
Stephen Ray Henson
Indianapolis - Stephen Ray Henson, 52, of Indianapolis passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 12442 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46259, with services at 3 p.m.
Services have been entrusted to Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville.
Online condolences may be shared with Stephen's family at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020