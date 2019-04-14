Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Short


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen Short Obituary
Stephen Short

Danville - Stephen Wayne Short

74, Danville, went to His Heavenly Home on April 10, 2019. He was born Feb. 17, 1945 to Wayne Edward and Betty Louise (Compton) Short at W.T. Hospital in Shelbyville, IN. He grew up in the farming community of Edinburgh, IN. He attended and graduated from Edinburgh Community Schools as a proud member of the class of 1963. He attended college and graduated from IUPUI with a Purdue Degree in Industrial Management with majors in Engineering and Psychology. He graduated with a Master's Degree in Management from Indiana Wesleyan College. He retired from Allison/Rolls Royce after 34 years of service. As one of his employees once said "Short, you are a tough person to work for, but you are fair." His interest included golf, gambling, playing his trumpet and traveling with his loving wife, Barbara Davis-Short whom he leaves behind. Barbara loved, supported and cared for him. He also leaves behind daughter Kimberly Davis (Andrew) Lawson; son Samuel K. (Dawn) Davis; three grandchildren Spencer Davis, Colin Lawson, Maya Lawson; sister Carole (Gregg) Rose. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Mon. Apr. 15 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 11 am Tues. Apr. 16. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now