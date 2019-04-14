|
|
Stephen Short
Danville - Stephen Wayne Short
74, Danville, went to His Heavenly Home on April 10, 2019. He was born Feb. 17, 1945 to Wayne Edward and Betty Louise (Compton) Short at W.T. Hospital in Shelbyville, IN. He grew up in the farming community of Edinburgh, IN. He attended and graduated from Edinburgh Community Schools as a proud member of the class of 1963. He attended college and graduated from IUPUI with a Purdue Degree in Industrial Management with majors in Engineering and Psychology. He graduated with a Master's Degree in Management from Indiana Wesleyan College. He retired from Allison/Rolls Royce after 34 years of service. As one of his employees once said "Short, you are a tough person to work for, but you are fair." His interest included golf, gambling, playing his trumpet and traveling with his loving wife, Barbara Davis-Short whom he leaves behind. Barbara loved, supported and cared for him. He also leaves behind daughter Kimberly Davis (Andrew) Lawson; son Samuel K. (Dawn) Davis; three grandchildren Spencer Davis, Colin Lawson, Maya Lawson; sister Carole (Gregg) Rose. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Mon. Apr. 15 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 11 am Tues. Apr. 16. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019