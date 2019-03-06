|
|
Stephen Stouder
Indianapolis - Dr. Stephen Robert Stouder, 80, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 28, 2019. Born in Martinsville, Indiana on December 4, 1938, Stephen was the son of the late Dr. Charles Edward and Mary Louise (Cox) Stouder.
He received his degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in 1962. He completed his Medicine Internship at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas in 1963, his Internal Medicine Residency at Indiana University in 1968 and his Fellowshhip in Gastroenterology in 1969 also at Indiana University. He was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honors Society. Stephen served as a Captain in the Air Force from 1966 to 1968.
He began his medical practice at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis in 1969 and served as the Director of Medical Education from 1969-76 and as Chief of Internal Medicine from 1971-76. He joined the Medical Staff at Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Indiana in 1989 and retired from there in 2012.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 36 years, Donna (Baker) Stouder, and his daughter; Lisa Anne Thompson, his two sons; Stephen Christian (wife Suzanne) Stouder and Eric Allen Stouder from his first marriage to Susan (Wampler) Stouder.
He is also survived by three grandchildren; Jackson Kyle Stouder, Madeline Blake Stouder and Nina Louise Stouder.
Stephen was preceded in death by his sister; Mary Anne Winkler, two brothers; John William Stouder and Charles Conelly Stouder.
Stephen was a gifted writer of poetry and had just completed his first novel. He and Donna lived in Brown County for over 22 years where they were active members of the community and members of St. David's Episcopal Church.
Visitation for Dr. Stouder will be held on Saturday, March 9 from 11 am to 2pm with a service to follow at 2pm in Bond-Mitchell Funeral Home, 1682 State Rd. 135 North, Nashville, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Brown County Humane Society.
Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nashville.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.BondMitchellFuneralHome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 6, 2019